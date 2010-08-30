HYDERABAD: With Euro-III fuel set to be available in fuel pumps across the country, the state is planning to shift to the new fuel, due to a October deadline set by the petroleum ministry.

While introduction of cleaner fuel is aimed at primarily reducing pollution levels, Hyderabad remains a pollution hub due to rapid urbanisation, increased economic activity and migration to the twin cities. Vehicular pollution contributes the most, around 50-60 percent.

Ill-effects of pollution are largely evident on old monuments as well as losses due to bad fuel economy. An estimated Rs 254 crore is lost due to fuel wastage for every minute of additional travel on city roads, according to Institute for Transportation and Development Policy’s (ITDP) pre-feasibility study for introduction of bus rapid transit system in 2005.

Vehicular traffic has been growing at a yearly rate of 10 percent. Public transport, especially public buses alone contribute one-third to total vehicular pollution. Even as cleaner fuels can cause reduction in pollution, fuel economy is a greater challenge for the city, as it has the largest fleet of public buses. Switching over to CNG remains on the cards. However, changing and upgrading the old buses is a more efficient way to reduce pollution levels.

As per a study done by the Urban Emissions Information and funded by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APCCB), an estimated 50 percent of particulate matter (PM) pollution is caused by on-road vehicles. “Of this 30 percent is from trucks and 33 percent is from passenger transport. We have found that approximately 11 percent of PM pollution is due to public buses,” said Sarath Guttikunda, founder and director of Urban Emissions Information.

Average PM concentrations ranged around 150 micro-gm/m3 in Hyderabad, meaning fuel-efficient transport system could reduce as much as 10 percent of this pollution.

“Rapid deployment of new buses (replacing 12-15 year-old buses), increasing fleet size, better planning and implementation of walking and cycling facilities can go a long way in reducing pollution,” said Guttikunda.

