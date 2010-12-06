HYDERABAD: It’s been almost a year since a proposal has been made to construct city bus terminals-cum-depots (TCD) along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), but things have not moved an inch yet. Not to speak of construction, even land to locate these facilities has not yet been identified by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

RTC officials proposed to construct 22 TCDs at various locations along the ORR for the convenience of commuters.

They planned these terminals to be full-fledged facilities, akin to malls, providing everything to the commuter from provisions to food courts. Commuters could park their vehicles in the terminals, catch a bus to work, come back and on the way home pick up necessary things at the terminal itself.

The RTC officials held several rounds of discussions with the HMDA officials for identification of suitable government sites to take up construction of the TCDs. However, the HMDA, which is the authority to alienate the government land to the RTC, has not yet moved on the proposal. The issue was even discussed in the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), the apex body led by the chief secretary to deal with traffic and transport issues under the HMDA jurisdiction, but still there has not been much progress from the urban body’s side.

“With the city expanding fast to the suburbs, there is a need to catch up by providing amenities in the suburbs which are going to be hubs of development in the future,” an RTC official said. “We are hopeful that the land will be allocated to us soon as it is important to provide transport facility between the city and its suburbs,” officials said.