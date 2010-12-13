After beating Shixian Wang of China 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 in 71 minutes, to annexe the Hongkong Super Series crown on Sunday, second seed Saina Nehwal has confirmed her status as one of the world’s best.

However, her third Super Series title this year will not give her the number one spot in world ranking. She would, in all probability, end up as world number three. the Indian badminton queen had slipped from world number two to number four last week as she did not take part in five Super Series tournaments (Denmark, french, Japanese and two Chinese) because of the Commonwealth and Asian Games. The 20-year-old Hyderabadi triumphed in the Delhi Games but lost in the quarter-finals to Pui Yin Pup of Hongong at the Asiad. She also missed the bus in the Paris World Championship, losing to Shixian in the last eight stage. But she avenged those two big defeats, killing two birds with one shot in this tournament, ousting Pup in the quarter-finals and outwitting the Chinese girl in the final.

“It means a lot to beat the Chinese in the final as I had lost to her in the World Championship. I was disappointed after losing in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games. that I could beat those two players in one tournament means a lot to me,” said a joyous Saina from Hongkong.

She would not be world number one but nevertheless it was a super year for her. “I won three Super Series titles, one Grand Prix and the Commonwealth Games gold. It has been a big year. I’m happy with my performances,” she added.

She played the final passionately and with a fierce sense of commitment. defeats at the World Championship and Asian Games hurt her. She silenced her critics. It was a tough final. the Chinese girl came hard at her. Asian Games gold medallist took the first game and looked in control of the match. But Saina was confident that she would win the final.

“It was a tough game. Shixian was in good form. I was nervous at the start. I had to play with the wind. But after the first game loss, I found my rhythm as I controlled the shuttle. the game changed a lot after I took a 11-5 lead in the second,” said Saina. Saina admitted she hates to lose. “I want to be the champion always. I love winning,” she said. In fact she said, “When I saw the trophy, I liked its colour. I really wanted to win it,” she added.

Chief coach Pullela Gopi Chand said Saina was tactically very strong today. “She played some very good shots at crucial times of the game and kept her nerve. that was important. It was a wonderful final,” said Gopi Chand. He added, “She did it style. She is the only player in the world who is capable of beating the Chinese. You will see more Saina vs China in the future.” According to Vimal Kumar, the Chinese may be stronger skill-wise but Saina was more fitter and tactically superior. “It is a great achievement. She instils fear in the Chinese camp. That is Saina Nehwal for you,” concluded Vimal.

