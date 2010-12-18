HYDERABAD: Bowing to the pressure of the Telangana Students Joint Action Committee (TSJAC), the Osmania University authorities today postponed the three PG examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow indefinitely. The fate of the remaining exams would be decided tomorrow.

The TSJAC and the OUJAC have been demanding the postponement of the examinations till the cases against the students who participated in the separate Telangana agitation and related issues were lifted unconditionally.

Though the OU authorities had earlier agreed to postpone the examinations to January, they later decided to go ahead and conduct the exams from tomorrow. The Osmania University’s MA, Msc and MCom examinations scheduled for tomorrow were postponed while the fate of the remaining scheduled examinations will be announced later on.

The decision came after hundreds of PG students stormed the OU Library where an international seminar on ‘Hyderabad State, society, economy and politics’ was being organised by the History department today morning. Holding placards, the students barged into the seminar hall and raised slogans demanding postponement of the examinations till the student activists were released from the Cherlapally prison and cases against them withdrawn.

OU vice-chancellor Prof T Tirupathi Rao attended the seminar. With the seminar coming to a halt, the VC asked the students to wait outside the Library for two hours to take a decision.

It was only after the VC assured that he would speak with officials and take a decision that the students left the seminar hall.

They staged a dharna for sometime outside the seminar hall. “We won’t allow the examinations to be held till the cases against student activists are lifted,” TSJAC state vice-president K Srinivas Goud said.

He added that they would boycott and obstruct the conduct of examinations if the OU authorities plan to conduct them from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, the indefinite fast by the nine OUJAC students lodged in Cherlapally prison demanding withdrawal of cases entered the second day today.