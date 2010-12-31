HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths today arrested a pimp who was working for a person running an online flesh trade. The arrested, Mohammed Khaisar, is a car driver from Begumpet who came in contact with Sahil, who runs a flesh trade through a website.

Sahil attracts customers by offering to provide women in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai and asking the customers to contact him on his mobile phone. If a customer calls him, he sends a call girl along with Khaisar in his Maruthi Esteem car. On information, Task Force sleuths nabbed Khaiser and rescued a woman from flesh trade. They seized the car, mobile phone and cash from him. He was handed over to the Market police for further action.

Investigations revealed that Sahil was procuring girls from Bangalore and Mumbai with the help of one Tara, who is the main agent.