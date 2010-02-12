Madhu Murthy, a musician, will be performing in an open concert in India for the first time in 20 years. The concert, Dhwani - a tribute to music, will take place at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan next Tuesday, Feburary 16.

Madhu Murthy has also authored a book, written entirely in verse, Songs of the Great Swan, which, along with his music album, will be released on the same day.

According to Madhu Murthy, he will be dedicating the concert as a tribute to his mother as well as to music. At the concert, Madhu Murthy will be playing the sitar, the mohan veena and the Hawaiian guitar, an instrument that he’s modified himself.

He will be performing Hindustani classical compositions, with a touch of Carnatic music.

Incidentally, Madhu Murthy has been awarded Niranjan Shah Trophy for his work as a musician and was also the winner of the All India Radio competition in 1979.

