HYDERABAD: A hero, making good his escape from police, getting stuck with a leg locked in the rails is a common scene in many movies.

A real-life incident of a similar nature happened on the Osmania University campus on Sunday with the only difference that a film hero usually succeeds in freeing himself from the trap while the hapless protagonist in this act became meat for marauding cops who made mince of it.

Jagan Kumar, an MA student, while running for cover into the Arts College could not make it fully before the watchman shut the main door to prevent cops from entering it. The cops then held on to the exposed portion of the leg and attacked it indiscriminately even as writhing Kumar tried in vain to pull it in. By the time he could finally draw it inside the door, with the help of his friends, Kumar’s leg got fractured. He is presently being treated at the Durgabhai Deshmukh hospital.

Kumar was standing under the tent outside the Arts College on Sunday night when police, including the OU inspector and the Assistant Commissioner of Police walked in and threatened the students not to assemble there. When the students continued their agitation undeterred, the police started wielding their lathis indiscriminately.

Students then began to run into the Arts College and Kumar was the last one on the run. “The police caned my leg inhumanly. The other students had to pull me hard to bring the leg inside,” Kumar said.

“Had the watchman not closed the door, I am sure some students would have been killed in the police assault,’’ Kumar told Expresso.

With scores of students getting admitted, the Durgabhai Deshmukh hospital resembled a classroom.

The students alleged that it was police who orchestrated violence by maliciously resorting to stone pelting.

“We were preparing for our exams when news broke out that JAC students were attacked by police. All girl students decided to take out a rally towards B hostel. We thought police will not dare attack us since there were no women cops.

But shamelessly and in an undemocratic manner, they had attacked us,’’ lamented an MA (Telugu) student, Swapna, who suffered rubber bullet injuries.

Swapna immediately fell down and, to her illfate, on a barbed wire leading to further injuries to her leg. She is now not in a position to move.

Girl students alleged that police used the filthiest language and vulgar gestures during the lathicharge. “We just cannot speak of it. Some students didn’t even come to the hospital out of disgust and fearing for their life,’’ said a girl student.

