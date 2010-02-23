HYDERABAD: With the Railway Budget just a day away, the Train and Bus Travellers Association and the MMTS Travellers Group (a welfare organisation for commuters of Greater Hyderabad) have demanded that the Central Government sanction adequate funds for Phase-II of the Multi Modal Transportation System (MMTS).

Due to non-allocation of funds in the Railway Budgets earlier, the MMTS Phase-II could not take off.

The phase-II has been proposed on the following routes: 1. Secunderabad-Malkajgiri- Bolarum, including doubling and electrification; 2. Falaknuma-Shamshabad, with doubling and electrification; 3. Lingampally-Shankarpalli/ Patancheru; and 4. Secunderabad-Ghatkesar.

A proposal has been sent by the South Central Railway (SCR) to the Railway Board for approval long time ago and the State Government has also given in writing its willingness to share two-thirds of the project cost.

According to MMTS Travellers Group members Vijayaraghavan K, Suresh Reddy, Bala Kishore and Ravi even though passenger traffic/patronage has increased manifold since Phase-I was implemented way back in 2003, there has been no considerable allocation of funds for improving MMTS in the past few budgets.

With traffic problems increasing by the day in the twin cities, MMTS has undoubtedly become the most comfortable mode of transport. But this facility has not been extended to all the suburbs of Hyderabad and also there are some nagging issues with respect to frequency.

Frequency can only be increased by adding more rakes and also by having a dedicated track. All this is possible only with appropriate approval and funding from the Railway Ministry.

Though this genuine demand is technically feasible and economically viable, this has not been considered for quite some time for reasons known only to the officials. The Government and the Railway Ministry have to realise that this is the only solution to improve the Public Transport System in Greater Hyderabad, they said.

Having been put aside for quite a few budgets (almost five railway budgets with nil or little sanction) the proposed phase-II, the two organisations hope, at least this time would get a favourable response from the Centre.

