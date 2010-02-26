Shocking disregard for fire safety!

HYDERABAD: In a shocking discovery, the Fire Prevention wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, during its inspections to check implementation of fire safety norms recently, found that the majority of hospitals in the city have not complied with the safety rules.

As per the directions of GHMC Commissioner Sameer Sharma, the FP wing carried out inspections between February 15 and 20 on about 75 hospitals having up to 50 beds. The inspections, carried out under the supervision FP wing Additional Director K Jayaram Naik, focused mainly on four requirements: 1. Means of access (approach road), 2. Open spaces, 3. Means of escape, ie external staircases and, 4. Fire-fighting equipment.

The verification revealed 100 percent deficiencies in all the four parameters. A report has been submitted to the GHMC Commissioner for necessary action. Another 150-200 hospitals will be inspected in the next two to three weeks.

Speaking to Expresso, senior GHMC officials said after the inspection process was completed, the Town Planning wing of the GHMC would issue notices to the hospitals that have not adhered to fire safety requirements.

“Based on bed strength (10, 20, 30 or 40 beds) and floors, we will prescribe modifications. The hospitals would be given two months time to comply with the requirements,’’ GHMC Additional Commissioner (Town Planning) K Dhananjaya Reddy said.

The hospitals would be re-inspected after two months, and those that failed to comply with the orders would face action, including sealing of the premises, he said.

