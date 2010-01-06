HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, police and drugs control authority officials raided a medical shop selling sedative injections without a doctor’s prescription and seized the stocks. The sedative is reportedly being sold to youngsters addicted to drugs at a higher price.

On credible information, West Zone Task Force sleuths led by inspector J Narsaiah and Assistant Director of AP Drugs Control Authority T Naga Narayana Rao and his team raided Motani’s Medical and General Store at Basheerbagh and seized 50 Zocin injections and 200 empty strips of the drug. Zocin is a sedative which cannot be sold without being prescribed by a doctor and consulting an in-house pharmacist.

Used for anesthesia, the drug acts on the central nervous system and its overuse can lead to impotency, convulsions and other serious effects.

Shop owner Mohd Aslam reportedly told police that he had set up the shop seven months ago but as it ran into losses, he started selling the sedative to youngsters at Rs 20 against the MRP of Rs 4.

As Aslam could not produce the purchase and sales bills for the drug, the assistant director has served a notice on him.