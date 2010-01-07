Home Cities Hyderabad

Premium Pastas

HYDERABAD: Pizza Hut has dished out 30 new exciting menu items, which include seven delectable saut&eacute;ed pastas, four exciting starters, five tempting desserts, 12 refreshing drinks and two delightful new pizzas.

The centre of attraction is the expansion of main course options with the introduction of Tuscani Pastas, a range of premium saut&eacute;ed pastas starting at Rs 99 with delectable options like Spicy Tomato, Creamy Spinach Fettucine, Arabiatta with Smoked Chicken & Black Olives and Creamy Stroganoff.

Other than the main course options, it also has tempting vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters including Barbeque Chicken Wings, Potato Wedges, Nachos ‘n’ Salsa. There are 12 hot and cold drinks to choose from like the Grape Sangria Cooler and Freshly Brewed Iced Teas.

Sinful desserts like Chocolate Symphony, Honey Crunch Classic and Choco Chip Sundae are also there to complete the meal at an affordable price: Tuscani Pastas starting at Rs 99, Magic Times (meal for 2) starting at Rs 99 and Ala carte (meal for 2) starts at Rs 375.

