HYDERABAD: A Trainee sub-inspector, who failed to fulfil his dream of becoming an IPS officer, committed suicide on the campus of the AP Police Academy here on Friday.

S Raj Kumar (29) from Warangal had been undergoing training as a civil at APPA for the past seven months. Leaving the classroom midway this morning, he went to his quarters, Room No 76, on the ground floor of Vyas Block. Around 12.30 pm, his roommate B Hema Kumar went for lunch and found the room bolted from inside. He, along with the security staff, forced open the door and found him hanging from ceiling fan.

In his suicide note addressed to his mother, Kumar said he was depressed over failing to reach his goal.