Additional joint collector Y Satyanand (centre) and Harinath Goud (left) of Bathini Brothers at a meeting with NGOs on arrangements for administration

HYDERABAD: Voluntary organisations have come forward to extend support to the Hyderabad district administration for the fish medicine event by providing free accommodation, food and transportation to people coming from various parts of the country.

The fish medicine will be administered at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally on June 8 and 9.

The organisations, however, urged that they should be allowed to work in a free atmosphere. Last year, despite having passes, their vehicles carrying food were not allowed inside the venue. Police personnel intervened frequently in their work resulting in inconvenience to the patients, they complained.

They said patients and their attendants coming from various places would be provided free accommodation and food at seven venues in the city.

Special counters would be set up at railway stations and bus stations to transport people to the places of their stay. To and fro transportation to the Exhibition Grounds would also be taken care of.

About 1 lakh food packets and water sachets would be supplied free of cost till the completion of the programme.

Representatives from Agarwal Samaj, Punjabi Seva Samithi, Uttar Bharathi Nagara Samaj and others participated in the review meeting on the arrangements for the programme.

Joint collector Satyanand, who chaired the meet, said all departments concerned had been given responsibilities for the smooth conduct of the programme. Any problems would be sorted out by taking them up at the appropriate level.

Tahsildars had been directed to coordinate with GHMC, HMWS&SB, APCPDCL, police, R&B, fire services and other departments concerned till the completion of programme.

Tokens for the fish prasadam would be issued from June 5 at the Exhibition Grounds, Hyderabad Collectorate and other public places like railway stations and bus stands.

