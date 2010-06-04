Home Cities Hyderabad

Seminar on pipe technology on June 7

HYDERABAD: 'Pipe-Tech', a one-day international seminar to upgrade distribution of water, gas, oil and sewerage system using plastic pipes will be held here on June 7. The event is being organ

HYDERABAD: ‘Pipe-Tech’, a one-day international seminar to upgrade distribution of water, gas, oil and sewerage system using plastic pipes will be held here on June 7. The event is being organised jointly by All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association (AIPMA) and AP Plastics Manufacturers Association (APPMA).

Addressing newsmen here today, APPMA president Amrit S Patel said that the demand for proper distribution of water, gas and oil has been increasing everyday pushing the manufacturers to adopt new technologies to produce hitech plastic pipes. He said that consumers are inclined towards hi-tech plastic pipes to reduce wastage of water, easy installation and handling, less expensive maintenance, and efficient disposable of waste and sewage water.

Amrit Patel said that the objective of the seminar is to create awareness on availability of pipe technology for supply of water and gas apart from disposal of sewage, waste and rain water. The seminar provides opportunity to share the latest knowledge and methods adopted abroad for an efficient distribution system with proper hi-tech piping technology.

Large number of delegates from the departments of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage, Irrigation apart from engineers and entrepreneurs from the plastics industry are expected to attend the programme.

Experts from the plastics pipes industry from Jordan, Germany, Italy and India also will participate.

Further information and registration can be had over phone number 040-23203191.

