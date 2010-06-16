HYDERABAD: The GHMC officials continued to come under shelling from the elected representatives on the second day of the ordinary meeting here on Tuesday too and this time on their failure to widen the storm water drains and open nalas for the last 10 years.

Following contradictory claims on nala desilting works, the mayor announced a special committee to inquire into nala widening and desilting works. MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi and a majority of the corporators accused the GHMC officials of failing to widen the nalas after the 2000 flash floods. On the contrary, they allowed many encroachments to come up all along the open nalas, they said.

“For the past 10 years, we have been raising the issue but there has been no action from the GHMC officials. We even got funds sanctioned from the Centre years ago but the officials appear to be least interested,” Akbaruddin said adding that his party would launch agitations on this issue.

A small shower is enough to inundate the houses in the low-lying areas and the situation in the old city is worse, he said.

TDP floor leader Singireddy Srinivas Reddy said several nalas in the city became narrow due to encroachments. Most of them were filled with debris and garbage but there was none to check the illegal dumping.

Not even 40 percent of desilting works had been completed contrary to the official claims that 85 percent of desilting had been done. “I will resign if GHMC authorities prove that 80 percent of desilting is completed,” he challenged.

He demanded mayor Banda Karthika Reddy to appoint a special committee to inquire into desilting and widening of nalas and the move was supported by all the parties.

