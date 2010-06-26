When 42 year-old Priti Jain was diagnosed of high blood pressure, it was time for her reflect on her lifestyle and dietary habits. Looking for a lifestyle change she decided to join a gym. However, that did not make much difference. She realised that her high stress job was taking a toll on her health. It was only after her friend suggested that she went to the hospital to get a health check-up and consulted a expert on what exercises and diet to follow.

The story of Priti Jain is not an isolated case. In every corner of the city, there is a spa and massage or gym promising a complete health and spiritual rejuvenation. Even the hospitals in the city are not far behind and have set up wellness or health centres with the increasing instances of lifestyle management disorders among the younger and the middle aged population.

Due to stress, anxiety, dietary habits and lack of physical activities, substance abuse, lifestyle diseases is believed to manifest themselves in the form heart attack, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and arthritis. The need to create more lifestyle related awareness and to keep these at check at the these disorders, most of the hospitals have introduced lifestyle disorder management programmes.

“Growing economic prosperity among the middle-class Indians are leading to modern degenerating diseases. In order to avoid rehabilitation of patients, we have introduced master health check ups where the patient is asked to take the blood report and is co-related with lifestyle status like weight, genetics, risks of diseases and past medical history and are advised accordingly,” explains Professor Adrian Kennedy, who is part of the wellness centre in one of the leading hospitals in the city.

While a city-based Naturopathic physician Dr B Bapuji stresses on the importance of lifestyle awareness and says, “Erratic lifestyle, irregular meals and food habits, excess use of tobacco, tea and coffee is leading to chronic multiple disorders. In order to avoid huge hospital bills done of unnecessary tests, lifestyle management becomes very important.”

Aware of the lifestyle needs more and more hospitals are setting up health centres to cater to the various health needs. One such hospital, recently started an obesity clinic in the city to cater to the young individuals with weight problem and people with chronic health disorders and weight problems. “All obesity problems cannot be dealt surgical, yet obesity is also associated with diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol. The idea of a weight loss clinic is that we provide a team from specialist starting from dietician, endocrinologist, psychiatrist to help patients lose weight,” explains Dr Lakshmikanth, running the obesity clinic.

While a regular health centre outside any hospital supervision and one run by the hospitals use more or the less the same equipments and facilities, but there is a difference between the way both operates. Moreover, the government of India has assigned the accreditation of wellness centres to National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Centres which has a set of set guidelines for the registration and the establishment of a wellness centre.

“A major difference between a hospital wellness centre, is that hospital based wellness centres, deal with people who have a medical ailment whereas is a non hospitals wellness centre usually a gym the clients have a different objective which is fitness and body beautiful,” points out Professor Kennedy.

In fact, some of the hospitals have special programmes and packages for the corporate employees and health tourism where the tourist is offered health packages like a ayurvedic centre, massages, gym and a good ambience, which works more as a rejuvenation therapy.

Heart strengthening, increasing muscle power exercising, customised dietary charts and rejuvenation treatments, these wellness centres boasts is offering every kind of facility related to lifestyle management.