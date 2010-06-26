Police arresting BC Association state president R Krishnaiah who was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding fee reimbursement to students, in Hydera

HYDERABAD: Police today foiled the fastuntodeath launched by BC leader R Krishnaiah in the city demanding immediate reimbursement of fee and release of scholarships to BC students statewide. Amid resistance by BC activists and leaders, police shifted Krishnaiah from the hunger strike camp at Nallakunta today evening and shifted him to the Gandhi hospital for treatment.

AP BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah launched his fastuntodeath from the BC Bhavan at Nallakunta today morning at around 11 a.m. Leaders of various political parties extended their support to Krishnaiah's protest and visited the camp in the morning.

Around 6.40 p.m, a team of doctors from Gandhi hospital conducted a health check up on Krishnaiah and advised that he should immediately stop his fast or he should be shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

Doctors found that the blood sugar and blood pressures levels of the 52yearold fasting leader started to fall and he needed immediate medical attention.

Though the police persuaded him to stop his fast, Krishnaiah went ahead with his agitation prompting the police to foil his fast. Around 7.45 p.m, hundreds of policemen swooped on the camp and shifted Krishnaiah to Gandhi hospital for treatment. Krishnaiah's supporters tried to stop the police but were overpowered.

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, student leaders from Osmania University, leaders of various caste organisations were among those who visited the hunger strike camp.

BC organisations and political parties organised protests in the morning extending their support to Krishnaiah's agitation.

Police registered a case of attempt to suicide against Krishnaiah, arrested him and shifted him to the Gandhi hospital. Krishnaiah's arrests also invited widespread condemnations and protests by political parties and organisations.