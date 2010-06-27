HYDERABAD: Health department secretary P V Ramesh said that so far 23 cases of swine flu have been detected in the state from January 1 this year and of them 14 cases were reported in this month alone.

Speaking to reporters, he said four persons have died so far three in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam. The secretary said that swine flu was not in epidemic proportions and there was no need for community vaccination. He said that so far 80,000 doses of vaccine have been procured and 60,000 have been distributed.

In Hyderabad about 130 beds have been kept ready for swine flu cases in various hospitals including 28 private, Osmania, Gandhi and Chest hospital.

District collectors were told to coordinate with other departments and monitor closely.

Those who want to clear their doubts may call on 04024656852, 9849902208 and 98499902206 and 104 or 1056, he said. The Health secretary informed that a world class testing centre was opened in the Institute of Preventive Medicine and people could access it through www.ipm.ap.nic.in and could mail to diripm2@yahoo.com.

He said nasal swaps would be examined for detection of H1N1 virus in the IPM testing centre.

In the villages precautionary measures were taken to prevent spread of malaria and dengue, he said and wanted the village officials to chlorinate all drinking water resources.

Health workers were asked to go to each household in the villages to create awareness among the people about preventive measures to be taken to check the spread of diseases, Ramesh informed.

In tribal areas extra precautions were taken to control the diseases and to give timely treatment.