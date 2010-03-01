The walk to fight leprosy organised by LEPRA India on World Leprosy Day and anti-leprosy week saw participation of about 450 people from various professions. The walk was flagged off by actor Rana Daggubati at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. Other participants included Janardhan Reddy (former MLA), Christine Lazarus (MLA), J Satyanarayana (secretary health), and ex bureaucrats.

Rana Daggubati walked the two-kilometre distance along with the participants extending support for the cause. A leaflet on facts of leprosy was also released on the occasion by Satyanarayana.

Various placards with slogans disseminating awareness and removing misconceptions of leprosy were carried by the participants.

LEPRA India (headquartered in Secunderabad) has been creating awareness and removing misconceptions about the disease in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh besides extending treatment, care, socio-economic rehabilitation and fighting stigma and taking up advocacy issues.

