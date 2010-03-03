HYDERABAD: The second edition of the India Aviation 2010 -- an international exhibition and conference on Civil Aviation -- will kick off on Wednesday at the Begumpet airport here. The five-day event will comprise three business days, while the last two days are thrown open for general public.

Some tens of thousands of visitors are expected to visit the exhibition, which will have 30-35 aircraft on display, including A320, Falcon and Hansa. Hyderabad has been announced as the permanent venue to host the aviation show, which is conducted every two years.

The event is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), with the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) as the host State.

Nearly 200 companies, including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Eurocopter, Sikorsky and AirWorks will be present at the event and about 18 countries, including France and the US, will set up country-specific pavilions at the exhibition.

Murali Krishna, DCP, north zone had earlier said, all necessary security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the event. About 1,500 police personnel are being deployed to oversee the security arrangements over the next five days.

To avoid traffic snarls, the organisers have identified multiple parking locations in and around the airport, including the air cargo terminal in the airport, the Hyderabad Public School, Wesley College, Parade Grounds and Gymkhana grounds. FICCI is arranging shuttle services to help visitors commute between parking slots and the exhibition venue.

Tickets are being sold at 25 select Andhra Bank branches across the city and are priced at Rs 500 for business visitors and Rs 200 for general public.