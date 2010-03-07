HYDERABAD: Expressing helplessness over power cuts and shortage of supply, Chief Minister K Rosaiah said in the present scenario, it is inevitable to impose restrictions.

In an open discussion with the industry organised by the CII, Southern Region, he said, ``Though we wanted to avoid power cuts, it’s just not possible due to the gap in power generation and demand.’’ The industrial sector is reeling under a severe power shortage with a deficit of about 1,000 mw, which translates to about 25 million units per day. Besides this, the recent power cuts, stretching for more than four hours for industrial units on the outskirts, is only adding to the woes of SMEs.

``The Government encouraged us to set up units in backward regions, but now there’s power shortage for the past 3-4 days. The Government should help us by purchasing power even at a higher rate and part of it can be passed on to SMEs,’’ said Babu Rao, Managing Director, GSB Forge.

Though the State is considering a proposal to purchase power at somewhat higher prices, it has to wait for clearance from Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC). ``The decision has to be ratified by APERC. But we can give you open access,’’ Rosaiah said. It means, companies can purchase power from private players at higher prices, while the Government will help in its transmission. Purchasing power from other states or private players will still be cheaper than using generators.

Meanwhile, the proposed natural gas connectivity to industrial clusters will also be done over a period of time. ``There is a pipeline coming to Hyderabad and gas will be supplied as per the industrial priorities and later for domestic needs,” he added. Power generation is also likely to pick up as the supply of natural gas begins.

Industrial Policy by March-end: The Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) will announce a new Industrial Promotion Policy 2010-2015 by the end of March, 2010, according to chief minister K Rosaiah. IT Policy 2010-2015 will also be released alongwith the Industrial Policy. “To drive industrial growth by attracting private investments, we are coming up with the Industrial Promotion Policy 2010- 2015 alongwith IT Policy very soon, which will have clear and specific measures to improve the investment climate towards better regulation.’’ Emergency services status for IT and ITES sector: Considering the fact that the IT and ITES industry had to tough time due to frequent bandhs and agitations, the chief minister said, the government is contemplating to elevate it to emergency services status. “To ensure better atmosphere for industries during bandhs, it appears that we have to bring a legislation to the effect that IT sector is treated as an essential industry. We are looking into it and most probably it’ll be finalised shortly,” said Rosaiah. He added that the proposed policy will also consider incentives for existing units to fuel their expansino plans.

CII Global Investor Summit: The CII said it will host a Global Investor Summit in October, 2010. It may be recalled that following the political unrest in recent past, CII had moved its venue to conduct its Global Business Summit from Hyderabad to Chennai. ``As the Chief Minister had taken it up the issue aggressively with the Indian government and CII at the national level, we propose to have a Global Investor Summit in October, 2010. We will look at establishing brand Hyderabad and AP during the summit,” said Y Harishchandra Prasad, Chairman, CII AP chapter