HYDERABAD: A city court today ordered initiation of proceedings against former directors of Satyam Computers in a case filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), after splitting up the case separating B Ramalinga Raju and Ram Mynampati.

The SFIO, which filed seven complaints against 11 directors in the Satyam fraud case in the Special Court for Economic Offences here in December last year, has been still investigating the role of the accused in the Satyam scam.

Judge T Rajani split up the case against Raju and Ram Mynampati, former wholetime director, after they did not appear in the court and ordered starting of the proceedings on examination of other accused and later adjourned the case to March 23.

Ramalinga Raju, who is undergoing treatment for hepatitis at NIMS here, did not appear in the court while the summons issued to Mynampati were not yet served on him. Company prosecutor (SFIO counsel) C Raghu said fresh summons would be issued through the court to Mynampati and served through the Indian embassy in the United States as he is believed to be in that country.

Meanwhile, the court admitted the petitions of Vinod K Dham, Krishna G Palepu and G Jayaraman for special vakalat (memo of appearance).

Apart from Raju, Satyam’s former managing director Rama Raju, ex- CFO Vadlamani Srinivas, former Cabinet secretary TR Prasad, ex-director of IIT VS Raju, former dean of Indian School of Business (ISB) M Rammohan Rao, Ram Mynampati and Krishna G Palepu, Vinod K Dham, Mangalam Srinivasan and Satyam’s the then company secretary G Jayaraman were named in the complaints, after which the judge summoned all of them to appear in court for examination.

The SFIO filed a complaint against the accused on various charges including fudging of balance-sheets, deceiving shareholders, taking huge benefits and dividends as directors, and showing unpaid dividends as paid ones.

