HYDERABAD: The CBI has recommended action against former managing director of the AP Aviation Corporation Limited (APACL) K V Brahmananda Reddy and a staffer in the maintenance division Lakshman Rao for the poor functioning of the corporation that had indirectly led to the YSR chopper crash. Sources said the CBI took cognisance of the fact that the chopper was poorly maintained. Besides, the CBI also pointed out that the maintenance of the Augusta Westland helicopter too started very late forcing the pilots to use the Bell-430.

‘‘We have recommended action against Brahmananda Reddy and Lakshman Rao for the overall poor functioning of the corporation,’’ sources told Express. There were several allegations of corruption against the APACL during Brahmananda Reddy’s tenure. It was alleged that unqualified pilots were inducted and money paid to officials for renewing their contracts.

It was also said that APACL officials had swindled money sanctioned for payment of salaries to the pilots. Allegations of kickbacks in the purchase of Augusta Westland also flew thick and fast. In fact, SK Bhatia, YSR’s pilot, had written letters to a top government functionary alleging large-scale irregularities in the APACL.