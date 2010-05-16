HYDERABAD: Stating that incidents of domestic violence should be examined by family counsellors and psychologists along with the abuser and the victim, All India Forgotten Women’s Association (AIFWA) president Uma Challa demanded that all marriage-related disputes should be dealt under civil law.

On the occasion of International Day of Families, All-India Forgotten Women’s Association (AIFWA), India Kudumba Padukku Iyakkam (IKPI), All-India Men’s Welfare Association (AIMWA) and True Equity Network (TEN) jointly passed resolutions to restore fairness in the family laws and their implementation.

Speaking to media persons here today, Uma Challa said the associations have organised a seminar on family trends and discussed the alarming rise in the number of divorces and disintegrated families.

The United Nations adopted May 15 as the International Day of Families in the year 1994.

``This day is meant to highlight the importance of the family in the society. The logo of International Day of families consists of a solid green circle depicting the society, with an image of a house and a heart at the centre. This symbolises the fact that families are the centre and the heart of the society and it should nurture the families which provide a stable and supporting home for people of all ages,’’ she said.

Marital interactions in India have been criminalised so much so that upon a mere complaint of a married women alleging cruelty or abuse, the husband and his family members are being arrested without evidence or investigation.

“Every year thousands of decent men and their family members are confronted with the shocking aspects. Every day, scores of marital discords are being escalated into criminal cases and legal battles. They give a sense of instant gratification, revenge or false feeling of control to a disgruntled woman and her family,’’ she added. She also requested media not to telecast marital disputes on TV channels or newspapers.

