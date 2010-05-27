Narendra Kumar’s line, titled ‘Tangiers’ was exhibited by college students, at LFW’10, who walked the ramp for the first time, throwing spotlight on the authenticity of the collection as a whole. Several girls from various city colleges were chosen by Narendra Kumar to display this young and stylish line at LFW. Narendra Kumar’s inspiration was the Moroccan city, Tangiers, which is well known for its ethnic yet modern architecture. The range is lively, vibrant, young, stylish and wearable and will surely appeal the college crowd at Westside. The range comprises of volume tops, jeans, tunics, printed t-shirts, tailored tops, Asian trousers, bubble skirts, smocks, high waisted jeans and little black evening dresses. The colour palette is a blend of neutrals and bright colours like red, cobalt blue, yellow and browns and the range is designed for young women.

Wendell Rodricks’ line was eponymous with Brazil’s languid, lounge style music, ‘Bossa Nova’. He lived up to his reputation as India’s minimalist by using hints of dark dusk, smouldering tans, bronze bodies and flashes of brilliant colour, to create an abstraction of the Bossa Nova genre of music. Blending sensual jerseys, crisp linens, floaty silks and cool eco cottons, the collection is a tribute to a unique land, people and music that continues to relax the world with its laidback sensual vibe.

The collections starts from Rs 1099.