HYDERABAD: All the traders in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits should renew their trade licenses as required under sections 521 & 622 of HMC Act, 1955 for the year 2010-11 in any of e-Seva centers/Citizen Service centers in GHMC limits.

Traders can renew their trade license without any penalty upto June 14. Those who want to renew their licences between June 15 and August 14 haveto pay 25 percent of the fee as penalty in addition to the original licence fee.

Those who renew their license after August 15 have to pay 50 percent of the fee as penalty.

GHMC has asked all the traders to renew their trade licenses between May 15to June 14 to avoid any penalty. Those who do not renew their licences or running the trade without licence are considered un-licenced trades and the GHMC Commissioner reserves the right to get the premises closed and the goods and articles seized as per the HMC Act 1955.