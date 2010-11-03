The Daira centre for art and culture is celebrating its tenth year of promoting art by organizing an exhibition of paintings, sculptures and prints by 41 artists. The show, titled Utsav is being exhibited in two parts - one part is currently on display at Taj Deccan while the other is put up for viewing at Daira art gallery.

The Utsav show amalgamates the works of artists belonging to various genres. Each has a style which is completely different from the other and so one gets to see a wide range of styles and expressions which have been clubbed together.

While most of the artists whose works are on display for the show are from Hyderabad there are a few of them who are from other places. The participating artists are A Rajeshwara Rao, Akshay Anand Singh, Anjaneyulu, Anjani Reddy, B Bhaskara Rao, B Padma Reddy, B Rohini Reddy, B Sreekanth Kurva, B Srinivas Reddy, Bairu Raghuram, Ch Manohar, Chintala Jagdish, Chippa Sudhakar, D Ananthaiaha, Farhad Tamkanat, Fawad Tamkanat, G Mallesham, Jaya Baheti, Kavita Deuskar, K Nandini Goud, K Srinivasa Chary, Kantha Reddy, Kusum Vishwanath, Lavanya Dutt, Laxman Aelay, Masuram Ravikant, Murali A M, P Naveen Kumar, Priti Samyukta, Sachin Jaltare,Sajid Bin Amar, Sanjay Ashtaputre, Shivarama Chary, Sridhar Rao Kulkarni, Sukanta Das, T Laxmi Narayan, T Murali, T Srinivas, T Vaikuntam, S Vijay Shekar and Vishveshwar Rao. The myriad concepts and styles exemplified in the works make for an interesting view for art contemplation.