Asha Bhosle, a musical icon and inspiration to millions across the nation, was announced as the goodwill ambassador of the Chevrolet Global Indian Music Awards on Tuesday in Mumbai.

An initiative of Wizcraft International, the Chevrolet GIMA powered by Micromax, is supported by IMI, T-Series, MCAI, SAI and other constituents of the music industry. The inaugural edition of the Awards will be presented at an exclusive ceremony on the November 10, defining a benchmark of musical excellence.

Speaking of her role as the Chevrolet GIMA Goodwill Ambassador, Asha Bhosle said, “I am in awe and humbled by the Goodwill Ambassador role that GIMA has bestowed upon me. I have always wanted to do my part for my Industry and encourage new talent and I cannot think of a better platform in India today, to do so.”

Talking about his association with the Chevrolet Global Indian Music Awards, music mogul and T-Series chairman, Bhushan Kumar said, “GIMA is a wonderful way to bring together the diverse musical talent in India onto the same stage. We hope it marks the beginning of a longstanding means to felicitate the best in the industry across genres.”