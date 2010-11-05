HYDERABAD: Police apprehended nine hooligans for throwing eggs at people

and pelting stones at cars, houses and business establishments on road no 10, Banjara Hills in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused are aged between 16-17 and belong to rich families. Stephen Ravindra, Deputy Commissioner of Police,

West Zone, said “we have been receiving complaints about vandalism

by youngsters at nights. We know three gangs are involved in these activities. We have arrested two of them. One is still at large.”

These spoilt brats belong to the families of realtors, politicians and other affluent people. While one of them is the son of a CEO of a corporate hospital, the others are children of business tycoons, prominent hotel owners and heads of corporate colleges. The police seized two cars, Fiat Linea (AP 28 TC 0014) and Toyota Innova (AP 11 R 2), belonging to the mischief mongers.

According to the DCP, the youngsters also damage advertising medians, draw graffitti at public places and blast rockets at unassuming people. They seemed to be doing it all in the name of fun. It is reliably learnt that most of the time, they

indulge in these pranks after getting drunk. They are also being linked to the recent attacks on the houses and vehicles of celebrities like actress Anushka and producer D Ramanaidu.

The youngsters would assemble at coffee shops, pubs or hookah centres in and around Jubilee Hills. “From there, they go to popular biryani joints for dinner and purchase eggs on a large-scale,’’ an officer said. After selecting a particular

route in the posh localities of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, they unleash their madness.

After their late night revelry, they go to colleges and narrate their ‘’daredevil acts’’ to their girlfriends.

The arrested were booked under IPC section 336 (endangering human lives with negligent behaviour) and section 427.