Young Film makers

“This is a unique film festival for children, by children and of children. We have no films made by adults in this festival,” said Vikas Verma, communications specialist, UNICEF, Hyderabad.

Around 200 children from rural and urban areas across the state participated in making films on subjects that effect their lives and communities.

As a gesture, the best films will be awarded at a glittering ceremony, to be held on November16. These children have been trained by a team from the University of Hyderabad, headed by Vasuki Belavadi, assistant professor, department of communication, University of Hyderabad.“We will screen around 104 films on varied subjects like child rights, discrimination, education, health, hygiene and success stories, among others,” said Vasuki, adding “the duration of the films vary from 3 to 10 minutes.” “It was great to watch films made by children from predominantly rural areas . The subject of the films were serious, but potrayed in an innovative manner. The young minds have chosen small motifs to convey their awareness of their surroundings,” said B Narsing Rao, Head of the jury of the film festival. “This initiative is to enable children to enter into a dialogue with their communities.

Children have a unique perspective. These are honest films on issues that are hardly addressed by the main stream media. Also, it is important to note that the process is more important than the product,” said Vinod Pavarala, dean, Sarojini Naidu School, University of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Suzan, a student of Nivedita school opined, “I always wanted to be a director, so this was a perfect opportunity for me. I learnt a lot and realised how blessed I am, since many children do not have the facilities I enjoy” The festival will be held at the Centre For Economic and Social Studies (CESS) auditorium on November 15 and 16, in the city.