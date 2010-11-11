Home Cities Hyderabad

Young Film makers

“This is a unique film festival for children, by children and of children. We have no films made by adults in this festival,” said Vikas Verma, communications specialist, UNICEF, Hyderabad.

Published: 11th November 2010 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

young

“This is a unique film festival for children, by children and of children. We have no films made by adults in this festival,” said Vikas Verma, communications specialist, UNICEF, Hyderabad.

Around 200 children from rural and urban areas across the state participated in making films on subjects that effect their lives and communities.

As a gesture, the best films will be awarded at a glittering ceremony, to be held on November16. These children have been trained by a team from the University of Hyderabad, headed by Vasuki Belavadi, assistant professor, department of communication, University of Hyderabad.“We will screen around 104 films on varied subjects like child rights, discrimination, education, health, hygiene and success stories, among others,” said Vasuki, adding “the duration of the films vary from 3 to 10 minutes.” “It was great to watch films made by children from predominantly rural areas . The subject of the films were serious, but potrayed in an innovative manner. The young minds have chosen small motifs to convey their awareness of their surroundings,” said B Narsing Rao, Head of the jury of the film festival. “This initiative is to enable children to enter into a dialogue with their communities.

Children have a unique perspective. These are honest films on issues that are hardly addressed by the main stream media. Also, it is important to note that the process is more important than the product,” said Vinod Pavarala, dean, Sarojini Naidu School, University of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Suzan, a student of Nivedita school opined, “I always wanted to be a director, so this was a perfect opportunity for me. I learnt a lot and realised how blessed I am, since many children do not have the facilities I enjoy” The festival will be held at the Centre For Economic and Social Studies (CESS) auditorium on November 15 and 16, in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp