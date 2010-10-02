The Sabarmati Sangeet project aims to reach out to children and help them build character. How does one do this? By teaching Gandhiji’s values of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, matru pitrubhakthi, time management, friendship through music --- to be more specific, his favuorite bhajans.

So what inspired D V K Vasudevan, affectionately called Violin Vasu, to start such a project? According to him, “Three years ago, in Bapughat, I was teaching the Mahatma’s favourite bhajans to those who were interested. Then I came up with the concept called Sabarmati Sangeet. This project is reaching lakhs of people and transforming their lives. It is my attempt to transform the world to the best of my ability. Also, in another way it is the realisation of one musician’s dream.”

Vasu believes that charterer is more important for a child than is simple education, especially one that is derived mostly from books.

“All parents are particular about their children’s ranks. They do not even bother to find out knowledge they are gaining in the process. That is why a project like Sabarmati Sangeet is important for the society,” says Vasu indignantly. “Education is nothing but knowledge with wisdom. Learning values and how to lead a respectable life in the society will help a child gain knowledge with wisdom,” he concludes.