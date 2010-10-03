HYDERABAD: A constable belonging to Cyberabad police was arrested by the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police for allegedly harassing a housewife today.

One Nagesh, who was with Blue Colts in RGIA traffic wing, had been harassing his neighbour in Madhuranagar in the city by passing improper comments on her from the past few months, Shamshabad division assistant commissioner of police GS Karunakar said.

Today morning, Nagesh forcibly entered the victim’s house after noticing that her husband was not home. “After seeing Nagesh enter the house, the victim raised hue and cry.

Neighbours who heard her screams came to her rescue and caught Nagesh,’’ Karunakar told Express.

The locals immediately alerted the police, who inturn arrested Nagesh.