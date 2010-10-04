HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of India is going to conduct the All India Bar examination as per schedule on December 5 despite opposition from several state bar councils on the exam pattern.

Though the council is willing to listen and accommodate suggestions by various state bar councils, it would do so only after the exam is held in December, according to Bar Council of India vice-chairman Dhanpal Raj.

"So far we received 7,000 applications from across the country. We will go ahead with the exam. If there are any objections they will be taken into account subsequently," Dhanpal Raj told Express.

The last date for applications has been extended to October 31. The exam will be held twice every year.

Several suits filed in various High Courts against the exam were transferred to the Supreme Court which would hear them this month.

Earlier, Bar Council of India chairman Gopal Subramanium, who is also the solicitor general of India, maintained that there was no rethink at all as all the material had been published.

The Bar Council of West Bengal hosted a conference of all the chairmen of state bar councils yesterday. The chairman and members of the Bar Council of India were also invited to the meet to discuss the issue.

Bar Council of West Bengal chairman Bimal Kumar Chatterjee maintained that they proposed an amendment to section 24 (1) of the Advocates Act so that only those candidates who obtain a 'certificate of practice' would be eligible for practice. The certificate is given once the candidates cleared the exam.'

Interestingly nobody is opposing the exam per se but only the pattern. Bar Council of India member from AP Rajender Reddy is pressing for some kind of professional training for law graduates under senior advocates on CPC, CrPC and other judicial matters for six months and exam be held on court experience and what the candidates had learnt rather than on the subjects which the candidates had already cleared during graduation.

He was also of the view that the task of conducting the examination should be handed over to some National Law university instead of a private player, Rainmaker. "That way cost of the examination could be brought down to around `500 from the existing `1,300," he said.

All India Lawyers Union state president Vidyasagar too opposed the exam. "When there is no such exam for other professional courses like engineering, medicine and chartered accountancy, what is the need to have it for law graduates?" he asked.

"The open book exam is not proper. For each topic students have to refer to a particular book. How many books can students carry to the examination?" he questioned.