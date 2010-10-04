HYDERABAD: After cracking the whip on erring autowallahs, traffic police have now brought youngsters under their scanner. Rash driving and racing by youngsters on two and four-wheelers would not be tolerated from now on. Young motorists and their parents would be counselled by the police, apart from imposing a fine not less than Rs 500.

“We will launch a special drive from Monday to control the increasing phenomenon of rash driving by teenagers. Lot of youngsters, many of them under the eligible age for driving licences and several without them, are driving two and four-wheelers. Recent serious car and bike accidents due to rash driving by youngsters has prompted us to take the special drive,” additional commissioner of police (traffic) CV Anand said.

According to Anand, young motorists would now be stopped and their documents checked. “Vehicles will be seized and released only after the driver and his/her parents appear for counselling at the traffic police control room in Basheerbagh,” Anand said. Apart from the counselling session, the youngster will also have to shell out not less than Rs 500 as challan amount.

Anand said the drive would focus on night-time racing and drunken driving by youngsters on both two and four-wheelers. “We will take stern action against these offences. Vehicles will be seized and criminal cases registered against offenders,’’ Anand said.

Traffic police officials said the number of fatalities in road accidents till September included 134 two-wheeler riders followed by 119 pedestrians. Interestingly, 45 persons have died in ‘self-caused’ accidents, pointing to increasing rash driving in the city. Police said the maximum number of accidents are taking place between 11 p.m and midnight followed by 8 p.m to 9 p.m.

Regarding the age group, maximum accidents involved those in the 25-30 age group followed by 20-25 year-old persons. “It shows the youth are involved in maximum accidents and it is because of their speed or careless driving,’’ Anand said. Monday also happens to be the day when more accidents take place. In 611 cases, the vehicle involved was a four-wheeler followed by 608 accidents by two-wheelers.

expresshyd@expressbuzz.com