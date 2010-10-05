HYDERABAD: To clear extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming festivals, the South Central Railway will run 32 special trains during October and November.

Secunderabad-Tirupati special train will depart from Secunderabad on October 13, 20, 27 and November 3 at 3.30 p.m and arrive in Tirupati at 4.30 a.m the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Tirupati on October 10, 17, 24, 31 at 10.30 p.m and arrive in Secunderabad at 11.10 a.m the next day.

Secunderabad-Narsapur special train will depart from Secunderabad on October 11, 18, 25 and November 1 at 11.30 p.m and arrive in Narsapur at 10.30 a.m the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Narsapur on October 12, 19, 26 and November 2 at 9 p.m and arrive in Secunderabad at 7 a.m the next day.

Akola-Tirupati special train will depart from Akola on October 8 and 22 at 5.45 a.m and arrive in Tirupati at 7.30 a.m the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart Tirupati on October 9 and 23 at 9 a.m and arrive in Akola at 9.30 a.m the next day. The SC R will also run four special trains between Aurangabad and Tirupati.

Aurangabad-Tirupati special will depart from Aurangabad on October 15 and 29 at 6.30 a.m and arrive in Tirupati at 7.30 a.m the next day. In the return direction, Tirupati-Aurangabad train will depart Tirupati on October 16 and 30 at 9 a.m and arrive in Aurangabad at 9.15 a.m the next day.