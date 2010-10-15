‘Hyderabad won't change after Telangana’

HYDERABAD: The character of Hyderabad will not change even after the formation of Telangana state, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) said here today.

Whatever change that would be felt upon the formation of a new state would be restricted to administration, K T Ramarao, MLA of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and son of K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS chief, said.

Making a case that the city would not lose its character, Ramarao said that, "Some people claim that Hyderabad developed only after the region was merged with Andhra. The truth is that the city was the fifth largest at the time of Independence and till today it remained so".

He was speaking at an event organised by 'Outlook' magazine on 'Future of Hyderabad'.

Lok Satta chief Jayaprakash Narayan said the the heavy influx into the city has made living conditions here difficult and the administration needs to constantly improve upon the amenities though he felt the city would get better amenities only if there is change in the attitude of the rulers.