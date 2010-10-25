HYDERABAD: AP Congress Committee (APCC) president D Srinivas will discuss party affairs with national leaders Veerappa Moily and Oscar Fernandes. He will also try to meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi during his two-day Delhi visit beginning tomorrow.

Srinivas, who left for Delhi this evening, will discuss party organisational elections with Fernandes who is in charge of AICC organisational elections.

Even as the AICC is completing its organisational elections all over the country, it is unable to do the exercise in AP. Now there is confusion over who would be eligible to attend the AICC meeting scheduled for November 2.

As of now 84 elected members and around 90 coopted members are representing the State in the AICC.

Meanwhile, another senior leader K Keshava Rao is also proceeding to Delhi. Senior Congress leader and former minister DL Ravindra Reddy is already in Delhi to pursue with the high command for a CBI inquiry into the Emaar Properties scam. In the next two days, there is likely to be considerable political activity related to the state in the nation’s capital.