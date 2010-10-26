HYDERABAD: With most depositors not turning up to claim their deposits from the Krushi Co-operative Urban Bank, officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are contemplating to extend the last date, which was October 29, so all 878 depositors can get their money back. Police also appealed to depositors to inform other victims so they could come and collect the cheques.

“Ten years is a relatively long period and some might have left the city and gone abroad, while others might have relocated to other parts of the country,” inspector-general of police (CID), VSK Kaumudi told Express.

“On the first day (October 19), 50 depositors were called and 75 each on the second and third day. Thereafter, 100 depositors per day are being called. As many have not turned up, backlogs are increasing. If this trend continues, we will take a decision whether to extend the October 29 deadline for refund,” he said. Till Monday, 238 cheques were disbursed amounting to Rs 4,21,77,568. On Monday alone, 60 cheques amounting to Rs 81,24,742 were issued.

“We issued notices to all and even displayed it on the CID website,” Kaumudi said. “Many deposited money in the name of their young ones who got married and went abroad. In some cases, depositors had expired and their legal heirs came to collect the amount with succession certificates,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, officials are taking all precautions to prevent impersonation while distributing cheques at the Nampally criminal court.

Every depositor goes through four desks- preliminary scrutiny in the ground floor where tokens are issued, scrutiny at the conference hall in the third floor, identification by CID and signing of cheques by the twentieth additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajini after the liquidator goes through the documents once again.

Officials are also photographing depositors while accepting cheques from the Krushi Bank liquidator Fazlur Rahman for further reference, if anyone challenges the same in future.

Depositors are being paid interest as per applicability on October 16, 2001, the date of the bank’s liquidation. All depositors, including fixed deposit, savings bank and current account holders are being paid.

For the first time in history, depositors are being paid money even when the case is pending trial.

Money is being distributed to depositors following orders of the additional metropolitan sessions judge, Nampally on August 16, 2010.