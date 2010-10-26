HYDERABAD: Blood stains over walls, heaps of luggage, clothes, smashed computers, television sets and cots is what remained on the first floor of Ram Den GK Enclave, where an explosion took place following gas cylinder leak on Sunday. 24 hours after the blast, locals are still in shock.

Meanwhile, the toll in the accident rose to three after eighty-year-old Damayanti succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. The blast had killed the hostel watchman Ramesh and a Wipro employee, Renuka on the spot.

“It happened within seconds taking away three lives and leaving many others injured,” locals still engrossed in discussion over the explosion told Express.

A huge crowd of neighbours, relatives and friends of the hostel inmates had gathered to watch debris being cleared from the first floor.

But for 13 other inmates who escaped unhurt, life was back to normal. All went to their work places early in the morning.

In all, 60 persons stay in each floor of the three-storeyed building. The rest of the floors were partially damaged. Fire services officials said the blast took place due to gas leakage.

District fire officer, S Prabodh Reddy said the blast could have occurred when gas leaked and engulfed the first floor. “The leaked gas caught fire when someone might have switched on the light or tried to light the gas stove. Had the incident taken place when cylinders were being changed, it would have caused a fire but not an explosion,’’ he said.

Raidurgam police inspector M Ravi Chandan Reddy said after their preliminary investigation, they suspected that gas was leaking from the cylinder five hours before the explosion occurred. 16 injured inmates are still undergoing treatment at various private hospitals in the city.

