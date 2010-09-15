The four-member gang which kidnapped jeweller's son Yash Gupta being produced before the media on Tuesday. The mastermind of the kidnapping used his f

HYDERABAD: For any youngster, his first date means a lot. He or she wants it to be an unforgettable experience. However, 21-year-old Yash Gupta never imagined his first date would end up to be a harrowing one.

His blind date led him to being held captive by a four-member kidnapping gang for more than 16 hours before he was rescued by the police. Narratting his experience, Yash told reporters, “I was tied and they plastered my mouth. They also masked my face and it was very hard even to breathe. I requested them to atleast untie the mask so I could breathe but they kept on beating and kicking me.’’

Yash said he initially refused to make a call to his father and tell him the situation in which he was. “Later, I had to make the call as they did not stop beating me,’’ the innocent looking Yash, who completed his MBA from IIPM at Errummanzil said.

City police commissioner AK Khan said the main accused, Lingi Reddy alias Akhil chose Yash as his target, since he was an easy catch. At the media conference, Khan asked Yash why he went along with an unknown woman. He shied away from answering the question.

Khan said all the accused, Akhil, Anthony Vincent, V Maneendra Kumar and T Swetha Prakash, hail from well-to-do families.

Akhil’s father, Maruthi Reddy, owns a Rs 1 crore flat at Madhapur and he was earlier into business. The other accused are also quite well-off and they even brought a Chevrolet car for kidnapping Yash. All were working as part of a team in Genpact. They also ended up forming a team in committing the crime.

To lure Yash, Akhil initially started sending SMSs to him in the name of a girl, Isha Sharma.

“When the time came to execute their plan, they introduced Swetha as Isha and used her to lure Yash,’’ Khan said.

