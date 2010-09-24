HYDERABAD: Traffic jams were the order of the day at many localities surrounding the Hussain Sagar as immersion of Ganesh idols continued till Thursday afternoon.

A day after the public holiday, scores of motorists were caught in traffic jams for a long time while on their way to their offices and colleges. The bottlenecks were visibly felt at Khairathbad, Lakdi-ka-pul, Liberty and Tank bund Junction.

Traffic was worst-hit when the huge Khairatabad Ganesh was brought for immersion. Traffic movement eased only after 11 a.m, when immersion of the huge idol was completed.

Secretariat employees faced utmost difficulty to reach their office as they had to walk a long way to reach on time. Buses were diverted in and around Hussain Sagar and most commuters had to walk to reach their destinations.

expresshyd@expressbuzz.com