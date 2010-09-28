Air passengers departing from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad will have to shell out more on every air ticket purchased from November 1. However, the actual increase in the User Development Fee (UDF) is likely to be determined only next month.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) in its consultation paper issued last week, proposed to levy 25 and 80 per cent increase in the User Development Fee (UDF) for every departing domestic and international passenger respectively.

It means domestic travellers would have to pay Rs 420 on every air ticket purchased instead of Rs 340 excluding the service tax component. Similarly, international passengers have to shell out Rs 1,656, excluding the service tax as opposed to Rs 1,000.

Though AERA said the proposed increase in UDF is purely on an ad-hoc basis, the actual percentage of price revision would be determined only after it receives suggestions from all stakeholders including feedback from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which developed and operates the RGIA. The existing UDF charged by GHIAL is also the highest across the country.

UDF is a fee levied on passengers by the airport operator to provide and maintain quality infrastructure services. It is also one of the crucial revenue generating sources for operators. The move to increase UDF comes at a time, when the airports regulator is in the process of finalizing the fee norms for airports across the country.

“In the case where the operator has not been able to obtain a fair return on the Regulatory Asset Base and has in fact incurred losses despite UDF, it is evident the UDF rate earlier determined was insufficient. In such a situation, it would be reasonable to revise the rate of UDF, so the operator is able to obtain at least the minimum assured return,” AERA said in its paper.

In August 2010, GHIAL sought approval from AERA to revise rates to Rs 500 and Rs 2,825 for every domestic and international passenger respectively. It first approached the regulator in September, 2008 to increase UDF. AERA had turned down the proposal then. The RGIA handled 6.9 million passengers in 2009-10.