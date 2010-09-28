Union minister of state for railways KH Muniyappa being welcomed by minister for small scale industries DK Aruna at the foundation stone ceremony of a

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for railways KH Muniyappa said even as the Centre was considering a proposal to develop a North-South freight corridor through Hyderabad, the NDR group had gone a step ahead and launched a rail-linked Container Inland Depot at Timmapur.

He laid the foundation stone for the container depot coming up between Timmapur and Kottur railway stations in Shadnagar constituency here on Monday.

Kribhco Continental Multimodel Logistic Park Ltd, a NDR group company, is setting up the depot.

“We are yet to start whereas NDR group chairman N Adikesavulu Reddy has already taken off. The Delhi-Timmapur-Bangalore freight corridor will have double-storied goods trains moving at 120 km speeds with few stops,” the minister said.

Responding to an appeal by minister for small-scale industries DK Aruna, Shadnagar MLA Pratap Reddy and Mahaboobnagar ZP chairman K Damodar Reddy for a second rail line from Mahaboobnagar to Kurnool in view of increased traffic, Muniyappa assured them that he would look into it.

The minister, during his speech, enquired with a railway official and found that a survey for the second lane from Mahaboobnagar to Devarkhadra had been done and a report submitted to the government. Muniyappa asked the official to undertake another survey for a second line from Mahaboobnagar to Dronachalam which would connect Kurnool and submit a report to the Railway Board within a month.

“It will immensely benefit small and marginal farmers as they will get a remunerative price for their produce,” the minister said.

DK Aruna predicted that Mahaboobnagar was going to be the future destination for industries. MLAs Suresh, Kamalamma, some entrepreneurs and railway officials were among those present.