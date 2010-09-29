The documentary, Losing Heritage-The Case Of Chunna Mal’s Haveli screened at the Hyderabad Short and Documentary Film Festival on September 28, narrated and directed by Radha Indu Rana, says as much. The documentary presents one such case of the ruins of a majestic haveli that once stood proudly in Chandini Chowk but now has been reduced to a mere footnote in history.

A few seconds in, the tone of the documentary was set with a quote from Ghalib, wherein the master poet succinctly encapsulated the incessant activity and avant-garde nightlife at the haveli in its hey day.

Reminiscent of pre-Independence days, the documentary takes us back into the life and times of the Chunna Mal who enjoyed the patronage of Mughal kings and journeys into the fag end of the Mughal dynasty, revolt of 1857 and the tumultuous times that the haveli survived.

The narration, crisp and pithy is well-researched adequately supported with the images of a bygone era of nautch girls, of poets and Mushairaas, and of drastic social changes that accompanied the establishment of the British rule.

The dilapidated ruins of the haveli, now used for disposing garbage during elections, the dangling wires of a electric pole adjacent to the haveli and the sea of humanity walking past the haveli in complete oblivion of the glorious times that the haveli saw is a testimony to the quintessential Indian way of life.

“The government has included the haveli in the heritage list. But nothing has changed. The haveli continues to get neglected,” rues Anil Pershad, a descendant of Chunna Mal in the film.

The documentary scores on the discreet use of images of the erstwhile kings with their tales juxtaposing them with the present condition of the haveli shorn of its grandeur and magnificence. Albeit, the narrative manages to capture the interest of the viewer with a healthy dose of history,there is nevertheless a dearth of evocative images --- a definitive image or two that encompasses the spirit of the documentary that stays in one’s mind as the film draws to a close.

A story well-told despite the run-of-the-mill shots that do not do enough justice to a tale often found in every nook and corner of this land.