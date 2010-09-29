HYDERABAD: A tuition teacher who took obscene pictures and videos of a minor student under threat and later blackmailed the family of exposing the clippings to the world by uploading them on the Internet was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) here on Tuesday.

The accused, M Venkateswaran, a resident of HMT colony in Nacharam, photographed the girl when he used to take private classes to the children of the family, including the minor girl, in 2007. He made the girl succumb to his wishes by threatening to kill her family. The girl revealed the matter recently after the teacher started threatening the girl’s father of uploading her video clips on the Net if she was kept away from him.

“The girl’s father stopped engaging his services two years ago after growing suspicious about his conduct,” police said.

Venkateswaran, who also works as a trainee in an organisation in Habsiguda, has been charged under various sections of the IT Act and the IPC for publishing material depicting children in sexually explicit acts in electronic form and sending offensive messages through a communication service.

He was arrested and based on his confession his personal computer was checked and the obscene video clippings and photos were recovered.