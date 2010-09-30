HYDERABAD: Majlis Ittehadul-e-Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Thursday the Allahabad High Court judgment on Ayodhya was not against Muslims but his party would challenge the judgment in the Supreme Court.

He called upon the community members not to get agitated.

"Whatever evidence was not accepted by the Allahabad High Court would be furnished before the Supreme Court," he said, reacting to the judgment.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board assistant general secretary Moulana Abdul Rahim Qureshi also said the Board would challenge the judgment in the apex court.

Communally sensitive Hyderabad remained peaceful after the judgment.

Police Commissioner A.K. Khan, who went round the Old City, said the situation was peaceful.

A total of 8,000 police personnel were deployed in Hyderabad. The arrangement will continue till Friday evening, police said.

Home Minister P.Sabita Indra Reddy said the judgment was welcomed by all sections.

"There are no aggressive reactions," she said.