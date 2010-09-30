HYDERABAD: City denizens will get piped cooking gas connection to their kitchens within the next two months. The distribution of connections will start from the NALSAR Colony at Shamirpet and will be extended to other parts soon.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) chairman L Man Singh who met chief minister K Rosaiah on Wednesday assured they would extend complete support to the state for developing an integrated gas grid. The PNGRB has recently issued a notification inviting bids for developing the gas distribution network in the districts of Rangareddy, Medak, Nalgonda and Khammam. The Andhra Pradesh Gas Infrastructure Corporation (APGIC) will submit bids for all four districts. Already the bids for Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Rajahmundry have been awarded and work is in progress.

Expressing happiness in this regard, the chief minister thanked Man Singh and PNGRB officials for their support and urged them to complete all trunk lines passing through the state. He wanted the officials to take up the Kakinada-Chennai trunk line on a priority basis as it will enable to give gas connectivity to all districts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. He also requested for laying of the Kakinada-Kolkata trunk line to enable a distribution network in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

Rosaiah urged officials to finalise and award the bid for the central India trunk line which will cross the districts of Krishna, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad at the earliest and completing the Chennai-Bangalore trunk line which will cater to the needs of the Rayalaseema districts. The APGIC will approach the PNGRB for establishing gas distribution network in districts of East and West Godavari, Krishna, Warangal, Karimnagar, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram shortly.

