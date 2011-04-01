Auto drivers protest against attack and killing of their fellow driver by cab drivers at Hitec City in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD: An auto driver was strangled to death allegedly by cab drivers over a dispute on parking of a car in an auto stand at Madhapur on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, N Jayaram (38) of Vivekanadana Nagar in Borabanda, used to park his vehicle at an auto stand near Madhapur. As usual, he did the same last night as well.

Meanwhile, a cab driver parked his vehicle in the auto stand and another auto driver, Anand Rao, objected to it.

The cab driver, Madhusudhan, picked up an argument with Anand Rao. Later, he went inside inside a complex housing IT companies and called other cab drivers in it.Soon he returned to the auto stand along with four other cab drivers -- Konda Reddy, Chandu, Sudhakar and Komaraiah -- and all began beating up Anand Rao.

Seeing their fellow driver being beaten up by cab drivers, Jayaram and two others -- Suresh and Nagaraj -- intervened and tried to pacify the cab drivers. But the cab drivers, however, beat up the auto drivers and strangled Jayaram till he fell unconscious.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby clinic and on the advice of the doctor there, he was shifted to another hospital where he died.

Today, auto drivers staged a protest near the Cyber Towers demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They burnt tyres on the roads protesting against the killing of the auto driver. Police registered a case of murder and are investigating.