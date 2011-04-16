HYDERABAD: A game of lift turned out to be a death trap for a nine-year- old girl here in the city on Friday.

Mamata (9), a Class I student, soon after returning from school, went out to play in the lift and got crushed.

The tragic incident took place at the Gayatri Apartments in Gandhi Nagar under the Musheerabad police limits.

The girl was crushed in the lift between the second and first floors in the five-storeyed apartments, police said.

Mamata was the daughter of Devender and Lakshmi, a couple from Warangal district who came to the city some years back. Devender is a watchman in the apartments and stays in the cellar.

Mamata was the couple’s youngest daughter and she was a student of the nearby Andhravani school.

Around 1 p.m, Mamata returned home from school and after having lunch, started playing in the lift.

She was going up and down in the lift when the tragedy stuck. None was sure as to how the accident occurred.

The girl was found crushed between the lift and the wall near the second floor. “There were marks near the neck which indicates that she got crushed between the lift and the wall,’’ Musheerabad subinspector of police Raju said.

The lift has a grill door and it can be opened even while the lift is moving up or down.

According to police and locals, the watchman’s children play in the lift in the afternoon as residents do not use the elevator much.

“It seems the girl tried to open the grill door when it was going to the second floor from the first and her head got stuck between the lift and the wall,’’ the police said.

Mamata’s elder sister Mounica was on the fifth floor and she was going to her when the mishap took place. It was around 2.30 pm, her parents went searching for her as she did not return and found her stuck in the lift.

The lift technician was called in and after opening the doors Mamata was pulled out and shifted to a nearby hospital but the doctors advised them to shift her to the Gandhi hospital. She died midway to the hospital.