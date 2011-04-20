HYDERABAD: Four persons were killed in separate road accidents since Monday night. A lorry cleaner was knocked down by a lorry while he was crossing the road near Dundigal late yesterday night. Mohd Khaja Pasha (40), a resident of Sahed Nagar on the outskirts of the city, was crossing the road near Yogita petrol pump, Dundigal, to attend nature’s call when a lorry coming from the other side hit him. He died instantly.

In another incident, a hotel worker from Bihar, Vijay Yadav (30), was knocked down by a motorist at Himayathnagar late yesterday night. He died while being shifted to a hospital.

N Murali (42), a resident of Chilkanagar, was taking a U-turn on his motorcycle near Singapore Township at Ghatkesar when he fell down and sustained severe injuries two days back.

He died late yesterday night while undergoing treatment.

A private employee, K Subba Rao (45) of Borabanda, who was travelling on his two-wheeler towards Kukatpally was knocked down by an RTC bus at Cyber Towers on Monday and died while undergoing treatment.